File photo: Pexels Durban - Police are investigating a shooting incident that led to a long distance bus overturning on the R56 between Ixopo and Richmond on Sunday night. The driver sustained a gunshot wound. According to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) the incident, involving an Autopax bus, took place at approximately 8pm. Translux and City to City buses are owned by holding company Autopax, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). PRASA spokesperson, Nana Zenani said the state-owned enterprise’s protection services who were escorting the Autopax bus reported the shooting.

“The driver along with a number of passengers were also injured and transported to various hospitals in the area with no fatalities,” said Zenani.

Zenani said PRASA is actively investigating the incident and is continuing to escort the Autopax services.

“PRASA would like to encourage anyone with information to approach the police with the relevant information,” she said.

In September the Mercury reported that a Translux bus driver was been killed and another critically wounded after two drive-by shootings minutes apart on the R56 near Ixopo.

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) called for swift action from the authorities.

Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said the 42-year-old driver had died immediately and his bus came to a stop after it hit a barrier.

She said the second driver was able to control the vehicle despite being shot and engaged the handbrake before he collapsed.

According to Sabela, workers at the state-owned company had stopped working because they were concerned for their safety and called for the ministers of transport and police to address their concerns.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old bus driver was shot dead in Verulam allegedly by a passenger last week.

The Mercury