Durban - Police are investigating a shooting incident that led to a long distance bus overturning on the R56 between Ixopo and Richmond on Sunday night.
The driver sustained a gunshot wound.
According to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) the incident, involving an Autopax bus, took place at approximately 8pm.
Translux and City to City buses are owned by holding company Autopax, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
PRASA spokesperson, Nana Zenani said the state-owned enterprise’s protection services who were escorting the Autopax bus reported the shooting.