DURBAN - Businesses in Clairwood, one of the areas that bore the brunt of the floods, are counting their losses with one business saying trading has dropped by more than 50% over the past two days. A businessman who runs a liquor store said the biggest concern for him was the damage to the infrastructure in front of his shop that could take a long time to be fixed.

“The road in front of my shop is washed away.

“This happened about two years ago and the council took about five months to repair the road.

“That is my biggest worry. Cars can’t come into my business,” he said.

He said while he has not calculated the losses, he suffered extensive damage because his shop was flooded.

An official at Prebco Automotive supplies, also in Clairwood, said their workshop was flooded.

“Everything is damp and staff had to be brought in to assist with the clean-up and now most people have the flu.

“We have not yet calculated our losses, we are just waiting for the insurance company to get to us, there are many other people who suffered more damage than us, so we are letting the insurance company address them first.

“We have resumed work today (yesterday) and business is slow,” she said.

The storm also hammered the transport networks, with Metrorail services suspending all operations in their corridors due to fallen trees, and mudslides on the rail network.

Regional spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said engineers were restoring the service, but due to the nature of the damage, it was unknown how long the repairs would take.

“Clairwood, Merebank, and Amanzimtoti stations have been flooded and all the South Coast stations are affected. Signals and points that operate the movement of trains cannot be operated even manually,” said Nomnganga.

