Buthelezi hailed for serving Zulu kingdom

DURBAN - PRINCE Mangosuthu Buthelezi has received a shower of accolades for his decades-long service to the Zulu nation and the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

The Imperial Youth of Brazil (IYB), an organisation fighting for the restoration of the Brazilian empire, has bestowed the Honour of Merit Award on Buthelezi, in his capacity as the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and the nation.

“It is with great honour that we inform that (Prince Buthelezi) has been chosen by the executive of the group to receive the award,” the organisation wrote in a letter of award.

Brazil’s emperorship was abolished during a coup d’etat in 1889, to be replaced by a federal republic.

Since then, elements from the royal dynasty have been seeking the revival and recognition of the monarchy, leading to the formation of the IYB in 2017.

The inception of the award last month was part of the organisation’s strategy to emulate the monarch system across the globe and garner international support for the movement’s mission to revive the Brazilian monarchy, IYB president Joao Eduardo Surrano wrote.

In reaction, the IFP said the award recognised Buthelezi’s fight for the dignity and protection of the Zulu monarchy and the king.

“Not only did Prince Buthelezi serve His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu for almost half a century, he also served the late king’s father, King Cyprian ka Dinuzulu, as traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation.

During the Codesa (Convention for a Democratic South Africa) negotiations in the early 1990s, the IFP said, “Prince Buthelezi risked his political career for the sake of ensuring a role for the monarchy in our democratic dispensation.

“As young activists and patriots, the youth of the IFP are grateful to our party’s founder for giving us the example of integrity and commitment to principle,” said Mthokozisi Nxumalo, the IFP Youth Brigade’s national chairperson.

Buthelezi said he was humbled by the award and would continue to engage on matters impacting traditional leadership.

“As a member of the Zulu royal family and a lifelong champion of the institution of the monarchy, I am always pleased to engage with like-minded individuals throughout the world. It is wonderful to see the youth of Brazil supporting monarchs and reaching out to royal houses to establish relations,” he said.

He, in turn, praised Brazilian foreign affairs minister Ernesto Araujo for, he said, helping to restore the Paço de São Cristóvão palace after it was burnt down by arsonists in 2018.

“The palace is a valuable historical monument for this generation.”

