Buthelezi’s legacy celebrated at MUT

Durban - Academics, support staff and students came together at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) on Thursday to pay tribute to the late founder of the tertiary institution, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. One of the students, Sibongakonke Ntombela, 19, from Mandeni, a firstyear student in mechanical engineering, presented a portrait that she drew of the late Buthelezi to his family on Thursday.

Ntombela said the picture had been drawn earlier this year as she believed that Buthelezi was a great leader who had fought for the education of black children. “The reason I drew him was because of the characteristics he possessed and the type of person he was in general. I wish to be as decisive, wise and goal-orientated as him. He was my hero and this was a way for me to show my appreciation,” she said. Vusi Mthethwa, the Student Representative Council president at the institution, said that as the student body they were saddened by Buthelezi’s death and would ensure his memory lived on.