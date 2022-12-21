Cabinet reshuffle on the cards after ANC elective conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet in the wake of decisions made at the national elective conference, however no decision has been made on the fate of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma or Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Changes in Cabinet will be needed as Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was elected secretary-general of the ANC which is a full time position. Also the party, in its policy discussions, looked at disbanding the Ministry of Public Enterprises and incorporating the State Owned Enterprises into other portfolios - this would leave its current minister Pravin Gordhan without a portfolio.

Due to delays at the conference, the crucial policy aspect was adjourned and will be discussed by delegates at a hybrid session on January 5. An announcement on the policy decisions is expected the following day. Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet soon thereafter, with sources saying that individuals like Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who lost out on the deputy president position to Paul Mashatile, may feature in the president’s reconfigured cabinet. There have also been suggestions that Dlamini Zuma may be removed as Cogta minister. She has been vocal in her criticism of the party’s step-aside resolution and, with a handful of ANC MPs, voted for the Section 89 independent panel report on Phala Phala to proceed in Parliament. The motion was defeated after the majority of ANC MPs voted against the matter.

Speaking after the conference, Dlamini Zuma said now that the conference was over, there was a need to rally behind the newly elected leadership and focus on uniting the party and tackling the serious issues affecting the country. Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said there was no truth to rumours that Ramaphosa would fire certain ministers. “After January 5, we will give a clear and concrete plan on how we move forward. The ANC is not just a political party but a people's organisation, and we have no alternative but to make sure it is united as a divided party hurts the aspirations of our people. Without its unity, the prosperity of this country is not possible.”

