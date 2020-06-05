Cabinet to appeal regulations ruling, extends State of Disaster until July 15

Durban - The government will appeal against the Gauteng High Court judgment that declared most level 4 and 3 lockdown regulations “invalid” and “unconstitutional” this week. Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu told the media at a briefing in Pretoria yesterday that the decision to appeal against the judgment on an urgent basis had been taken at a special Cabinet meeting earlier in the day. Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize will join the application as a third respondent along with Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Mthembu said the government had taken counsel from the legal fraternity and was of the view that another court might come to a different conclusion regarding the regulations. He said the Cabinet had also extended the national State of Disaster for another month, from June15 to July15, as it was legally permitted to do so on a month-to-month basis in terms of the National Disaster Management Act.

Reyno de Beer and Liberty Fighters Network filed an urgent application on May28 asking the court to declare the State of Disaster and regulations under the Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002 “unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid”.

They won their application regarding some of the regulations, which Judge Norman Davis ruled were “irrational” and “invalid”, with costs against Dlamini Zuma. Davis ordered the minister to amend and republish the regulations within 14 days, during which time the declaration of invalidity would remain suspended.

However, Mthembu said yesterday that the government was “very confident” that it had made the right decision in crafting the regulations.

“The government will ask that its appeal be heard on an urgent basis so that all of us can obtain certainty on the regulations,” Mthembu said.

“The Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that all interventions introduced since the declaration of the State of Disaster in March by President Cyril Ramaphosa have been directed primarily at saving the lives of our people,” Mthembu said.

“The restrictions placed on the movement of individuals and on the level of activity in the economy have been directed at slowing the spread of Covid-19 infections. While the government appeals against the court judgment, current regulations remain in force and we appeal and urge all our people to observe all the health protocols that have been put in place, including washing of hands, social distancing, wearing of masks in public as well as screening and referral for testing when necessary,” he said.

Mthembu said the government’s decision-making methodology in crafting the regulations for levels 5, 4, 3 and 2 had been done to save lives and was “very open”, and that it had not done anything to justify the court’s conclusion.

He said South Africa had been praised by the World Health Organization for the early action it had taken to curb the spread of the virus.

“People are saying had we not acted as early as we did in pronouncing a national disaster in our country followed by a lockdown, that we could have had thousands and thousands of people infected, and we would also have had more people dying than the numbers we have had,” he said.

“They say we could have had eight times the number of people infected and eight times the number of people who have passed on as a result of contracting Covid-19.

“We have been able to save many, many thousands of lives by the action we have taken. Our decision-making was spot on,” he said.

He added that the government would not have to amend the lockdown regulations within 14 days, and all regulations and ministerial directives would remain legally in place until the appeal had been heard.

Mthembu said the Cabinet had also discussed its concerns regarding the intensity and increase in the number of infections in the Western Cape, and that Ramaphosa, Mkhize, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula, and Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, would meet with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to discuss the issue today.

He added that “other enhanced” lockdown regulations could be expected for hot-spot areas, and that Mkhize and Dlamini Zuma would communicate these.

“At the moment we are all at level3 and I am not aware of the Western Cape being extended to a higher level,” Mthembu said.

He said Cabinet was also concerned about low dam levels there.