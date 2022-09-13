Call for 0 negative blood donations to help a Westville Boys High pupil in need of blood transfusions

Durban - Westville Boys High School in Durban has appealed to people with an O-negative blood type to donate blood to increase the chances of a pupil receiving a much needed blood transfusion. The school said pupil Blake Allbon is in high care and needs blood transfusions.

“He can only receive 0-negative and there is currently no stock in KZN,” said the school. The school also called on parents and boys of the school as well as the Westville community, who know they are definitely O-negative, to attend a blood donor drive at the school today (September 13) until 4pm in the RCT foyer. “While there is no guarantee this blood will get to Blake with the current shortage, we do want to try and make sure there is enough in stock so that he has a high chance of receiving blood from this drive,” said the school.

Westville Boys said the blood bank’s small mobile clinic at the school increased the capacity of donation beds to eight. The school appealed to those who cannot make today's drive to consider donating at the lower level of Westwood Mall. “Thank you for the overwhelming support, we are urging you all to find a local SANBS (South African National Blood Service) drive or clinic if you live closer to one.

“We have a small mobile clinic coming to WBHS, although we are trying to organise for more beds and nurses to be present,” it said. People from all over the country have offered to donate. The mother of former Westville Boys High pupils said: “I would also gladly donate. I am based in Cape Town. My boys went to Westville Boys High.”

A man said: “I am O-Neg and will gladly donate, however I’m based in Joburg. Is there anyway to get it to you?” One KZN resident said: “I am O- but I work until after 5 if they can arrange I will gladly help with my 0- blood I am in Pinetown.” Another resident said: “Wow Blake KZN are coming together for you buddy. What a wonderful community we have.”

CLICK HERE for your closest donor centre. SANBS spokesperson Khensani Mahlangu said Group O blood stocks are currently on 4.8 days cover, nationwide. Mahlangu said KZN is registering the lowest levels, with only 3.3 days’ stock.

“The province is, therefore, under severe pressure with stocks forecast to drop further by the eve of the weekend (Thursday/Friday). We are concerned too that while scheduling looks good, we might not have the numbers needed to get us back to safe levels,” she said. SANBS called on individuals in the province between the ages of 16 and 75 to donate a unit of blood. “We’re reaching out to existing and potential donors and remind everyone that we need people to commit to regular donation, once every 56 days, to keep blood stock levels stable,” she said.

Mahlangu said SANBS is currently running the Good Hood campaign aimed at bringing blood drives to people’s backyards. “We appeal to the public to invite us to their churches, community halls and residential estates where we can set up blood drives, making donation efficient for you. We do all the work,” she said. Donors and people interested in hosting blood drives can call us on 0800 119 031 or visit sanbs.org.za for more information. We are also active on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – @theSANBS.