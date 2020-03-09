Call for preventive policies to curb violence

Durban - Civil society organisations have called for the implementation of measures and policies that guide the response to gender-based violence (GBV) in the country. This was said at the International Women’s Day Dialogue held by eThekwini Municipality in partnership with the Durban University of Technology on Sunday. Executive director of the KZN Network on Violence Against Women, Cookie Edwards, said government and tertiary institutions should implement preventive measures in fighting gender- based violence and not act after an incident of abuse had occurred. “Institutions should have rapid response teams where cases can be reported and dealt with. We need to bring GBV to the forefront and work towards zero tolerance and speak, stand up and take action,” said Edwards. “It’s imperative to know that Inanda, followed by uMlazi, have the highest rate of GBV in the country and that GBV happens in all communities irrespective of race and class,” she said.

Nick Nzama, from the Boys2Men Programme, said that to prevent gender- based violence and abuse there was a need to shift focus from the victim to the perpetrator.

Nzama related the case of his son Sandile, 19, who was convicted last year of the murder of his 67-year-old teacher with whom he had been in a relationship.

Nzama said he had been a distant father to Sandile.

“There is a problem in how we raise a boy child - as much as we empower a girl child, we need to also empower a boy child, since most cases of GBV are perpetrated by men,” said Nzama

“As men we need to spearhead how we raise a boy child. A child is not raised by money, but by love and presence,” he said

Nzama said the Boy2Men programme was aimed at creating a generation of men who were nation-builders, who loved and protected women.

Nonhlanhla Mkhize, sector leader of the Provincial LGBTQI+ Aids Council, said the programme of gender issues should be inclusive and not speak only about the stereotypes surrounding men and women.

“When speaking about the issues of abuse and gendered violence faced by young women and men, we need to also speak about gays and lesbians,” Mkhize said.

The Mercury