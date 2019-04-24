PILES of rubbish lie on the streets of the province’s capital. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The ANC should “reshuffle” its executive in Msunduzi Municipality to ensure that the new administrator has a better chance to turn the fortunes of the embattled municipality around. That is the view of opposition parties in the council following the appointment of former eThekwini municipal manager Sbu Sithole as the new administrator.

The municipality was placed under administration a few weeks ago following the total collapse of service delivery.

The reshuffle could see the removal of mayor Themba Njilo, deputy mayor Thobani Zuma and speaker, Jabu Ngubo.

Sithole was introduced to the Msunduzi executive committee last week and will be introduced to a special full council this week.

Before he joined the eThekwini metro, he was the administrator of Msunduzi and was widely credited for rescuing the municipality from bankruptcy.

“Better the devil we know than the one we do not know,” said IFP caucus leader Thinasonke Ntombela, on Sithole’s appointment.

“Sithole has worked before as an administrator in this council and did a good job. We know he left under difficult circumstances as he was being threatened because of his no-nonsense approach to administration,” said Ntombela.

He said for Sithole to succeed, the ANC needed to “clean house” in its executive.

Ntombela said Sithole would need to prioritise issues of service delivery and infrastructure.

DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola said they had asked for the municipality to be dissolved. “We do not doubt Sithole’s competency, but that will mean nothing in the current environment where the ANC is divided. “One of the reasons this municipality is in this situation is because of the collapse of political leadership,” he said.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said she would be meeting with Sithole to outline her priorities on the turnaround.

She said fixing service delivery problems, addressing vacancies and resolving long-running disciplinary hearings were some of the priorities.

“Our choice of top-notch administrator and intervening team reflects our desire to ensure that our capital city is returned to its glory days and to optimum functionality in the shortest possible time.”

She said Sithole’s grasp of the local ­government agenda was unrivalled and KZN Cogta believed he was the right person for the job at Msunduzi.

Attempts to speak to Sithole were unsuccessful.

