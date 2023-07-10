Calls for eThekwini Municipality to do away with transit camps

Durban - Shack dwellers movement Abahlali baseMjondolo says the eThekwini Municipality should do away with transit camps because they amount to a condemnation of people housed in them.
Many people were moved from informal settlements ahead of the 2010 Fifa World Cup to make way for infrastructure upgrades or for other reasons to “Temporary Residential Accommodation”, known as transit camps. The accommodation was meant to be temporary but years later some have yet to be moved to permanent housing.
Abahlali deputy president Mqapheli Bonono said they had noted that for many of the people placed in the transit camps, their lives did not improve.
“Our understanding was that when people got placed in transit camps, that was simply a short-term measure with the plan that they will move to a better place. Now we have cases of people arriving as kids and growing up to adults. That is not short-term,” Bonono protested.
He added that the one-room dwellings were small and not adequate for human living and were a breeding ground for diseases.
Shack dwellers have nothing to celebrate on Freedom Day, says advocacy group
eThekwini wants law to be amended to stop mushrooming of informal settlements
Another leader of Abahlali BaseMjondolo assassinated in Durban
Civil society calls for protection of Abahlali baseMjondolo leaders following murders
IFP in KZN threatens to occupy Durban City Hall over housing issues, unemployment and crime
“These dwellings are cold and are equivalent to refrigerators right now, and are simply not conducive for human habitat,” the deputy president added.
Recently, a report before an ad hoc committee in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature dealt with the issue related to a camp south of Durban.
The municipality has been approached for comment.