Calls for matric pupils to avoid pens down parties

Teacher unions and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education have called for matric pupils to not attend “pens down” parties as their matric final exams draw to a close. National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) KZN chief executive Thirona Moodley said that atrics deserve to celebrate the end of their schooling career however this must be done responsibly.

“Every year we hear of irresponsible matriculants putting their lives and that of others in harm's way. Parties must be alcohol and drug free, well organised and under adult supervision.” Moodley added that Naptosa appealed to parents to ensure that their children were in a safe environment and in safe company at all times. Mugwena John Maluleke, general secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union said that they are completely against “pens down” parties.

“In the past we have seen lives lost because of pupils' irresponsible behaviour at these parties. This is tragic as we want pupils to prepare for the next stage of education and not lose their lives.” Maluleke added that parents need to take responsibility for their pupils. “Parents must ensure their children are responsible and not participating in events where their lives can be placed at risk. We are not saying they shouldn't celebrate but engage in safe activities.”

Thembeni Kamadhlopha-Mthethwa, IFP spokesperson on education in KZN, said that the party believed that no “pens down” celebrations must be allowed. “We reiterate our call that the KZN MEC for Education, Mbali Frazer must take a stand and ban all matric ‘pens down’ celebrations. Allowing such parties to take place is nothing more than a recipe for disaster, as they are also destructive in nature. Unprotected sex and the use of illegal substances are often a fixture of the parties and, in the past, matric final exam celebrations have claimed the lives of many young people, through car accidents and violence meted out against one another.” Muzi Mahlambi, head of communications at the KZN Department of Education said that the department calls on matric pupils to not attend “pens down” parties for their own safety.