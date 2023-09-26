Calls for owners to be more responsible with their livestock in PMB

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality senior councillors have called on livestock owners to be responsible following reports and sightings of stray cattle in different parts of Pietermaritzburg. Councillors who are part of the Executive Committee(Exco) noted in a recent meeting that, in some parts of the KwaZulu-Natal capital, it has become more dangerous to drive at night because of stray cattle.

Deputy Mayor and Exco member Mxolisi Mkhize said it was upon owners to be more responsible for their cattle. “When we were young, we knew the importance of ensuring that cattle grazed in an area demarcated for them and the danger posed by cattle near the road. But now things have changed. Why is that?” said Mkhize. Another exco member, Dennis Ntombela, confirmed experiencing difficulty when driving at night because of stray cattle.

“This is often the case when driving along Sweetwaters Road in Prestbury, and one has to be extra careful”, said the Exco member. Prestbury is located near Sweetwaters, which is a semi rural area where some of the residents rely on agriculture and livestock farming and, in some instances, their cattle move around freely without anyone herding them. Councillor Ntombela called for the establishment of a pound that will be under the control of the city, noting how it would bring order and ensure that the city also generates income.