Durban - Social media users spent most of Monday calling for government to stand up and take action against those who perpetrate violent acts against women and children. As news of how Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered trended on social media, many kept refreshing their feeds waiting for an update in the kidnapping case of Amy-Lee Jager. Timelines were swamped with people demanding an end to gender based violence.

Leader of the Democratic Alliance Women’s Network, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, said the brutal reality was that these kinds of incidents happen every single day.

"The statistics around the daily occurrence of violence against women and children is well-known. Yet as we emerge from women’s month, nothing has changed. Women and children are brutalised daily. It is high time that the national government gets serious about protecting the most vulnerable in society. The perpetrators must have the full might of the law brought down on them," she said.

Mbombo said each and every South African has the responsibility to raise their boys to treat women with equal humanity and dignity.

"We all have the responsibility to be vigilant and to help those who are victims of domestic abuse or child abuse. Only by acting together can we hope to have any chance of finally bringing an end to this ongoing brutalisation of women and children," she said.

By late Monday afternoon, #SAShutdown was trending on social media, with many calling for communities to unite against GBV.

These thing of Rape, murder and drugs is hapening in front of us.most people are just quite and not doing anythn abt it....many cases have been opened but no 1 gets arrested. Corruption at SAPS is slowly killing our country. #SAShutdown #PretoriaCBD #jhbcbd — Masindi Phathu🇿🇦🏃‍♂️ (@masindii) September 2, 2019

This is our life now as women in this country, reading through self defence threads, looking up tasers and pepper sprays. Sending each other links for tracking apps. Senzeni? Senzeni? Senzeni?! #SAShutdown #AmINext #MenAreTrash — ♡Smareeh (@TyandaSimamkele) September 2, 2019

I feel ashamed to be a man right now. I want to call out all men to raise their voices!!!

We can't keep quite we need to speak up!!!

We need to confront each other and we need to change.

STOP HURTING OUR SISTERS, MOTHERS!!!#ShutDownSA #SAShutdown pic.twitter.com/3qidM56FQC — MikeM (@mikem_sa) September 2, 2019

The Mercury