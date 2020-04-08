Calls to probe R22 million blanket ‘deal’

Durban - The purchase of R22 million worth of blankets for the homeless in KwaZulu-Natal has raised concerns that the Covid-19 outbreak is being used to flout tender processes and loot state coffers. KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza warned that she would not tolerate corruption, and has called for a full investigation into the deal. Department spokesperson Mhlaba Memela confirmed that the sourcing of the blankets had not gone out to tender. He said after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Covid-19 a national disaster, the procurement of the blankets was conducted as an emergency, in line with National Treasury regulations. He said the department had bought 48000 blankets shortly after the national lockdown was announced.

The blankets, he said, were of high quality and had cost between R350 and R559 each.

So far, 36000 blankets had been delivered to the department for distribution to a number of homeless shelters across the province. Memela said the department was waiting for the delivery of 12000 blankets, which would be stored in the department’s warehouses for use in future disasters and emergencies.

“We usually purchase blankets and other emergency supplies that are distributed to every district to use in cases of fires, floods and other disasters that may befall a community.

“The department decided that it was better to place a bigger order now.

“The only difference is that now, instead of tendering this to one major company, we used six SMMEs based in KZN to supply the blankets,” Memela said.

He said that it was disappointing that people wanted to create the impression there was an element of corruption within the department, “but as far as our understanding goes, there was no corruption here”.

Memela said the impression might have been created by unscrupulous businesses that wanted the contract and were disappointed when it was awarded to the SMMEs.

DA KZN Social Development spokesperson Elma Rabe said: “We have asked the MEC for at least pictures of the blankets, which we still have not received.

“How big are they? To whom, and where exactly, are they going to?”

Raymond Perrier, co-ordinator of the National Homeless Network, said he would be anxious if some officials were exploiting funds in the name of the homeless.

“All the homeless people in the Durban CBD have been given blankets and we have enough blankets in our reserves. We would not need any more blankets from this initiative,” Perrier said.

Memela said 4000 blankets had already been delivered and distributed to homeless people being housed at the Durban Exhibition Centre. He said more blankets would be distributed in other areas this week.

IFP MPL Les Govender said: “I know that homeless people are in need, but it would be totally unacceptable to use this disaster to benefit people’s pockets.

“We have not even been told which SMMEs the department used.”

