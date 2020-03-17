Calm restored at northern KZN towns after weeks of violent protests

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - The communities of Jozini and Umhlabuyalingana have suspended violent protests that brought the two northern KwaZulu-Natal towns to a standstill last week. The community demanded government intervention in curbing cross-border crime, including car theft allegedly perpetrated by foreign syndicates working in cahoots with local criminals. The communities have alleged that the police were supporting criminal networks and leaking information about their vehicles. It is believed that the syndicates were targeting top-of-the-range SUVs and bakkies to satisfy a growing demand for them in neighbouring countries. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, who visited the towns on Monday, called for an urgent investigation into the allegations. Zikalala said the allegations had also been raised by the community leadership during meetings in the towns.

According to Zikalala, the protesters had agreed to suspend their protest action and to allow every-day activities, including business life, to operate as per normal.

Zikalala called for the arrest of all suspects involved in the theft of vehicles with immediate effect.

“Police personnel implicated in the stealing of vehicles and various cross-border crimes will be removed from operating from the Jozini police station immediately, and an investigation will be launched into all the allegations,” he said.

Zikalala said he would brief Police Minister Bheki Cele on the outcomes of yesterday’s engagements.

“The syndicate is very deep and we have instructed the police to get to the bottom of these matters and arrest all law-enforcement personnel involved in these crimes.

“We will also engage the minister of police to commission an investigation into the capacity of all the local police stations surrounding uMkhanyakude.

“Police who are suspected must be investigated, and placed on special leave, if needs be. We are determined to clean up the police system in this province,” he said.

Zikalala also announced that next week the project of the new jersey barriers would resume, and the work of installing these would continue.

“This has taken a long time, but we have resolved all the outstanding issues. On Monday work will resume and the team from the Department of Transport has assured me that all the bottlenecks have been adequately addressed. This project is essential in closing all illegal gates that are used to reach Mozambique,” he said.

The Mercury