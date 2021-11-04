Capitec says naked client who trashed its branch did the same thing to adjacent shops

DURBAN – Capitec bank confirmed that the woman who stripped naked and trashed one of its branches in Cape Town had also trashed other shops adjacent to the bank. This comes after a video of the incident went viral on social media yesterday.

Capitec told The Mercury yesterday that it was perplexed by the matter and would try to get to the bottom of the incident. “Capitec has no further information about the reason she behaved this way, and unfortunately are unable to give more insight into her behaviour as her words were inaudible,” the bank told The Mercury today. The bank also confirmed that while the woman does not have any line of credit with the bank, she does have a Capitec savings account.

“We do know that she behaved in a similar manner in adjacent shops (restaurant).” said Capitec. In the viral video circulating on social media, the woman is heard screaming as she stands completely naked next to a male consultant. She then grabs something from his desk and smashes it on the floor before doing the same to his desktop computer.

The naked woman then moves to another consultant’s desk and does the same while screaming. Staff and other customers are seen quickly leaving the bank. A woman believed to be one of the staff is then heard asking: “Where is the security?”

The crowd gathered outside gasp as the woman continues to make her way through the bank, smashing things on the floor. Moments later the woman is escorted out of the bank by a man in a reflective jacket. Meanwhile, the Daily News reported today that a 30-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted by security guards at Capitec bank in Tongaat, north of Durban on Saturday.

In response to the incident, Capitec said it was shocked and deeply saddened by the death of the client, Nhlakanipho Gumede, following the incident. “The security guard in question has been arrested and we are working closely with the SAPS to further investigate the incident. We are also in direct contact with Mr Gumede's family during this difficult time. “We do not condone the use of violence in any form or behaviour that goes against our company values. We have offered counselling to our staff and clients who were there and experienced the event,” said Capitec.