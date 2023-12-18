‘Carnage’ on KZN roads over the long weekend as accidents leave 8 dead

At least eight people were killed and 13 seriously injured in road accidents in KwaZulu-Natal over the long weekend. On Monday afternoon, IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said a fatal collision between a truck and a minibus taxi on the R614 near Isinembe resulted in two fatalities.

Meyrick said when medics arrived, they found a mass casualty scene, with seven occupants of the taxi sustaining injuries ranging from minor to critical. He said KwaDukuza Municipality Fire Department worked to extricate the entrapped patients while under the care of IPSS Medical advanced life support. All patients were transported to various facilities for further care. “Sadly, two occupants of the taxi sustained fatal injuries and were declared on scene, said Meyrick.

On Sunday, ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that just after 6am they received numerous calls of a serious accident on the N2 northbound near Chesterville. “On arrival, medics found carnage as they found a taxi had rear-ended a truck on the national highway. Paramedics assessed the driver, who was the only one in the vehicle. He was found to be entrapped in the wreckage with major injuries. Unfortunately, there was nothing medics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene,” he said.

The driver of a minibus taxi died after the minibus taxi he was driving collided with a truck on the N2 northbound near Chesterville. Picture: ALS Paramedics Meanwhile, on Saturday, IPSS attended to another accident involving two light motor vehicles and a truck on the N2 near Fairbreeze. Meyrick said when the paramedics arrived at the scene, there were multiple patients.

He said there were two people in one vehicle and a family of five in the other. ”Reports from the scene appear to indicate that a light motor vehicle collided with another light motor vehicle. One of the vehicles then veered into the path of an oncoming truck. “Two patients sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital by IPSS Medical Rescue. A third patient was found to have sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics before being airlifted by the Netcare911 helicopter to an appropriate trauma facility. “Sadly, four people sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on scene. Our sincere condolences to the friends and family of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident,” said Meyrick.

Four people died and three more were injured as a result of a collision involving two light motor vehicles and a truck on the N2 near Fairbreeze. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Mi7 National Group managing director Colin David said with the long weekend marking the start of the festive season for many South Africans, the group's Emergency Medical Services were inundated with reports of several motor vehicle accidents across the province.

David said Emergency Medical Services attended several accidents since Friday. He said one of the accidents occurred at 7pm on Saturday on the N3 near Hammarsdale, with paramedics being dispatched from their base at Hibiscus Hospital Cato Ridge. “Medics found a wrecked vehicle strewn along the highway. It is believed the driver of the vehicle had lost control, causing it to flip several times. Four of the occupants were seriously injured, one of whom was entrapped in the wreckage,” said David.

Mi7 medics, along with their counterparts from other service providers, worked to treat three occupants while Cato Ridge firefighters extricated the driver from the wreckage, he said. “Once free, advanced life support interventions were administered and medics managed to regain a pulse, but unfortunately, soon after, the driver succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased on scene,” said David, adding that the remaining patients were taken to hospital for further treatment. David said with more holidaymakers taking to the roads each day, the group urges motorists to be extra vigilant while travelling.