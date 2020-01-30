Catholic fraternity mourns the death of Father Albert Danker









Father Albert Danker Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo Durban - Tributes have been pouring in for Durban's beloved Father Albert Danker who died earlier this week. News of Danker's passing flooded social media with many expressing their condolences and sadness at his death. During a previous interview with the Daily News celebrating his 60th anniversary in 2015, Danker said his priesthood career afforded him the opportunity to travel to many places including Rome, Paris, London and Brussels. According to the Dictionary of African Christian Biography, Danker was born in Greyville in 1929. After completing his matric, Danker joined the Missionary of Mary Immaculate (OMI). He went on to make his final profession in 1951 and was ordained in 1955. Danker spent seven years in formation at Cedara and when he returned to Durban, he was appointed to the parish in Congella where he set up a Young Christian Workers branch. In 1983, Danker became pastor at St Anne's in Sydenham and spent most of his career at the parish. He passed away at Sabon House.

Posting on their Facebook page, OMI Southern Africa said: "Another much revered Oblate returns to his heavenly homeland. We mourn the death and celebrate the life of Father Albert Danker. Fr Danker celebrated his 90 birthday on December 8 last year. He was exceptional in his preparation of liturgies and his pastoral ministry touched the lives of many. There have been many tributes while we was still alive and there will be many more to come. We affectionately called him 'Daddy Danker' or 'Albert the Great' and he affectionately called us 'savages' or 'animals' with a naughty chuckle. He had served the Lord and God's people with all his heart. We celebrate his life with thanksgiving. Our condolences to his family, many of whom are outside the country. May he rest in peace."

Parish of St Joseph posted: "We extend our condolences to the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, the Parish of St Anne’s and the family and friends of Father Albert Danker on his passing this morning. May his soul Rest In Peace."

RIP Father Danker . A huge part of our community has been lost. You will be missed. Thank you for all you done for Sydenham 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DlzhZnuBKX — 🇿🇦clifford julius 🇿🇦 (@CSJULIUS_YNWA) January 28, 2020

Danker's funeral will take place at the St Anne's Parish in Randles Road, Sydenham, on Friday.

