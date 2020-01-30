Durban - Tributes have been pouring in for Durban's beloved Father Albert Danker who died earlier this week. News of Danker's passing flooded social media with many expressing their condolences and sadness at his death.
During a previous interview with the Daily News celebrating his 60th anniversary in 2015, Danker said his priesthood career afforded him the opportunity to travel to many places including Rome, Paris, London and Brussels.
According to the Dictionary of African Christian Biography, Danker was born in Greyville in 1929. After completing his matric, Danker joined the Missionary of Mary Immaculate (OMI). He went on to make his final profession in 1951 and was ordained in 1955.
Danker spent seven years in formation at Cedara and when he returned to Durban, he was appointed to the parish in Congella where he set up a Young Christian Workers branch.
In 1983, Danker became pastor at St Anne's in Sydenham and spent most of his career at the parish. He passed away at Sabon House.