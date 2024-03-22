Child left orphaned after murder, suicide

A child aged 10 has been left orphaned after a man allegedly shot his estranged wife and then turned the gun on himself in Belvedere, oThongathi (Tongaat). The shooting, on Wednesday, allegedly took place in the presence of the child.

Ward councillor Nagammah Dolly Munien said it was a tragic incident. “Everybody is shocked and the neighbours are devastated.” She added that the child was in the care of the grandmother who lived with the mother.

Security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) who responded to the scene said the body of the woman was found on the driveway with a gunshot wound to her head. It said the man, who was employed as an Armed Response Officer for a national company, was stabilised on the scene and transferred to hospital but he died of his injuries on arrival. Rusa said it was believed that the man had gone to the property to fetch the child when an argument broke out.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident. “Police responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival at the scene, a woman was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead. “A man was also lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to the injury.”

Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela called on the public to play a role in fighting gender-based violence (GBV). He said that the department was saddened by how cases like this left behind orphans. “We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and we hope that they will heal. The department will send social workers to assist the child in dealing with this traumatic experience, as well as the family,” said Memela.

Adeshini Naicker, acting director for Childline KZN, said: “This marks the second such occurrence in KZN within a matter of just a few weeks. “The presence of a minor during this horrific act adds an even more distressing element, as the child becomes an additional victim,” she said. She said children who witnessed parental homicide often endured severe trauma and deep emotional scars.

“As South Africans, it is imperative that we reflect on what we may be doing wrong, consider the changes we can implement, and address how to effectively combat this pervasive pandemic. This demands a collective effort from all sectors of society to protect our most vulnerable and create a safer environment for everyone,” said Naicker. TEARS Foundation, which provides a support network for victims of rape and abuse, said it was saddened by the incident. “We must note that this is not an isolated incident, and we are witnessing such violence all across our country. In situations such as these the priority must always lie in protecting the child. It is paramount that going forward the child must receive proper care to ensure that as they age they are equipped with the necessary psychological tools.”