Children trapped on rock cliff near Shaka's Rock tidal pool due to high tide and rough seas rescued

Durban - Two children who were exploring High Rock cave near Thompson’s Beach, south of Shaka’s Rock Tidal Pool, had to be rescued when the rising tide and rough seas trapped them on Saturday afternoon. Specialised Tactical Accident Rescue Team (START) director and spokesperson Warren Brauns said the team was alerted at 2.30pm of a cliffside rescue.

Brauns said according to reports received, two people were stuck on the rocks and were unable to swim back due to the rising tide and rough seas. He said the team, together with IPSS Medical Rescue Search and Rescue division, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) soon established that the patients were two teenagers who were around 13 years old. “The patients were assessed by a rescue swimmer and KwaDukuza Life Guards,” he said.

According to Brauns, the teenagers were given a floating device and were swum out to the IPSS Jet Ski by the rescue swimmer. He said the teens did not report any major injuries but they did have some mild signs of hypothermia. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said the IPSS Rescue Jet Ski was deployed from Salt Rock Beach.

“The exhausted children were swum out to the Jet Ski by the rescue swimmers and brought safely to shore. Both patients were assessed and treated by IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics. No major injuries were reported,” said Meyrick. A joint rescue operation was conducted by START Rescue, IPSS Medical Rescue Search and Rescue, CERT and NSRI to save two teens stuck on a rock cliff near Thompsons Beach, south of Shaka’s Rock Tidal Pool. Picture: START Rescue

