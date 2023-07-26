Cities of the future require smart human settlement planning

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube told the BRICS Urbanisation Forum in Durban on Thursday that the province was keen to learn from the experience and expertise of countries and states which are part of the BRICS forum in how their cities and countries are responding to the realities of rapid urbanisation, population growth, socio-economic disparities, and environmental factors. The forum being held at the Inkosi Luthuli Convention Centre under the theme “Advancing urban resilience for sustainable cities and towns for future generations”, brings together key leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to look at how the countries are adapting to climate change resilience.

Dube-Ncube said rapid urbanisation brings major risks and challenges, especially in emerging economies in BRICS countries. “These urbanisation risks include pressures on critical infrastructure, water, sanitation, electricity, unsustainable housing and road networks that are being stretched well-beyond capacity. “There are many other climate change related risks associated with urbanisation and increased pollution.

“These challenges leave our governments with a daunting task of re-thinking human settlements of the future. Importantly, we also need to strengthen community participation and public-private partnerships.” She said most of the urbanisation is taking place in small and medium-sized towns as people migrate to urban areas in search of better economic opportunities. “As a result, cities continue to experience a rapid increase in slums and informal settlements that we see mushrooming in areas that are not suitable for human habitation.