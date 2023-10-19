City announces 3-day shutdown of Hazelmere Water Treatment Plant for maintenance

Durban - eThekwini Municipality announced on Thursday that the Hazelmere Water Treatment Plant in Verulam will undergo a maintenance shutdown to clean one of its clarifiers. The City said the three-day shutdown will start on Friday, 20 October 2023 at 1am until the morning of Monday, 23 October 2023 at 6am.

“This is to allow for the isolation of clarifier number 1 for cleaning. While water will continue to be pumped normally and reservoir water levels will continually be monitored during this time, there may be some reduction in supply and pressure.” The shutdown will affect parts of the ILembe District Municipality, the eThekwini Metro and the Siza Water concession area. The City said the following areas that received their bulk water supply from the Hazelmere Water Treatment Plant may experience a reduction in supply and pressure during the shutdown:

Ilembe District Avondale

Ndwedwe EThekwini Metro Waterloo

Verulam

La Mercy In addition, the City said Umngeni-uThukela will temporarily shutdown the pipeline to the La Mercy Reservoir for eight hours from 8am on Friday, October 20, until 4pm on the same day.

“This is to allow for the installation of a coated pipe spool in the meter chamber.” The City said every endeavour would be made to complete the work in the shortest possible time. “Umngeni-uThukela Water apologises for the inconvenience but at the same assures its stakeholders and the public that the maintenance work is aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted water supply in future.”