City announces closures of swimming pools, beaches in a bid to curb Covid-19 spread

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has announced a number of measures that they will be undertaking in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the city. Here is their full statement below: Swimming pools - all swimming pools will be closed effective immediately for the duration of schooling break and will reopen after Easter. Beach bathing - bathing in all beaches is now prohibited with immediate effect however lifeguards will remain on duty to monitor and ensure safety. Law enforcement will be engaged to monitor those that do not adhere to these measures. The municipality would like to emphasise that beaches are not closed but only swimming is prohibited. Libraries - all municipal libraries will be closed but the staff will be at work.

Community halls - all functions will be limited to grouping of less than 100 as per the directive of the Head of State President Cyril Ramaphosa. Events previously planned where more than 100 people were expected have been cancelled.

Cemeteries - during funerals, community is encouraged to limit the number of mourners to family members only or to restrict the mourners to not more than 50 at the cemetery. Mourners should keep to burial time slots allocated to prevent delays in accessing the cemetery.

Museums - all museums will be closed to the public, but the staff will be at work.

Durban Art Gallery - number of visitors will be restricted to less than 50 at a time, school bookings will be restricted and only open after the Easter Holiday.

Arts & Living Cultures - all events, cultural or departmental programmes are cancelled indefinitely.

Gospel Iconic Discovery Competition - the 7th Gospel Iconic Discovery competition is now postponed, and new dates will be announced after Easter.

Parks - access to parks will be monitored. Weddings and social gatherings are now suspended indefinitely.

Markets - the markets are still operating, and the public must note that the bulk market, retail markets and flea markets are viewed in a similar manner like the shopping malls.

The response plan implemented in conjunction with our Occupational Health and Safety to minimise the transmission of the virus at the bulk market are as follows:

• Discontinued the implementation of security cards for vehicle entry and exit

• Introduced gloves at cashiers – Implementation

• Commenced the process to acquire sanitising wipes/sprays. Upon receipt hereof, will be used by buyers entering the various sales halls entrances.

• Agents encouraged to implement various measures within their agencies. Two agents have already introduced sanitisers on the sales floor and the other two agents are in the process of finalising implementation.

• Appropriate awareness presentation was conducted by Occupational Health & Safety Unit for both market and market agents staff.

• Restriction of the number of buyers entering the banking hall

In respect to Informal Trade, the following measures were implemented:

• Sanitisers introduced at all informal trader offices.

• Staff conducting inspections wear gloves and masks.

In respect to retail markets and flea markets, sanitisers will be introduced for all staff, the privately managed flea markets like amphitheatre have already purchased and placed hand sanitisers in all washrooms. All stall holders will have one at each stall for themselves and their clients and we are currently communicating with other Flea Markets to follow suite since some of them operate once a week or monthly.

The municipality will also embark on an intensive community activation programme in all 110 wards through loud hailing and distribution of educational material to curb the spread of the virus.

“The lives of our residents will always be our priority and under no circumstances shall we take chances. The address by our President gave all of us a clear directive and under my stewardship, the city must comply. Failure to do this could result in us having more cases of the infection and would be antithetical to the position taken by our government in this regard. I therefore urge everyone to ensure that these measures are adhered to without fail,” said Kaunda.

The municipality banking halls and Sizakala centres will remain open, however the city will ensure that high levels of hygiene prevail and the number of people going to the centres will be managed. The municipality will also like to encourage residents to make use of the electronic systems of payment to pay their accounts where possible.

Customers can access their utility bills on the following link: http://www.durban.gov.za/Online_Tools/Pages/eAccount_Registration.aspx

Alternatively, customers who have enquiries can contact the customer service helpline on 031 324 5000.

Fax Number: 031 324 5111

Office Hours:

Monday to Friday: 07:30 to 16:30

Saturdays: 07:30 to 11:30

The Mercury