City announces emergency shutdown of reservoir affecting water supply to Westville and surrounding areas

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality informed residents and businesses on Monday of an emergency water shutdown of the Salisbury Reservoir in Westville. The City said in a statement that the shutdown would affect the supply to the reservoir.

“The City has experienced recurring bursts on both supply trunk mains conveying water to this reservoir since Saturday evening which has necessitated emergency repairs.” The City said it was working on a permanent solution. “Repairs may take longer due to access and terrain issues around the vicinity of Palmiet River.”

The Municipality said the City is transferring water from other adjacent sources in the meantime but warned that this would not cover the entire affected zone. “Water tankers will be dispatched to cover the remainder of the zones without water supply.” The City said the repairs were anticipated to be completed by Tuesday, 5 September 2023.