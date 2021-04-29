City confirms closure of Hillary Library

DURBAN - THE eThekwini Municipality’s Hillary Library has been closed permanently.

The Mercury understands that the library was closed because of the municipality had a rental dispute with the landlord. The library would be relocated elsewhere once a new site is found.

The Mercury understands that patrons who used this library will now be expected to use the Malvern library or other city libraries.

The municipality has been at loggerheads with the landlord for the past few months.

On November 18 last year, the library was temporarily closed because of the dispute.

But this week the library closed permanently and the municipal staff who worked there will be placed in other libraries.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city was looking for a new location for the library.

“We regret to inform residents and patrons who made use of the old Hillary Library that the library will no longer operate from there.

“As it stands the library is closed due to the city and the landlord being unable to reach an understanding. Meanwhile, the city is currently busy following the necessary supply chain management processes to acquire a new property to operate in.

“In the meantime, we encourage our residents to make use of all other city libraries. The inconvenience is regretted. Residents will be informed once a new place of business is operational,” he said.

THE MERCURY