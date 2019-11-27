City cracks whip on staff abusing internet for social purposes









On average about 65% of the metro’s bandwidth was used for non-work- related traffic, an internal investigation found. Picture: Pixabay Durban - eThekwini municipality has cracked down on employees choking the metro’s internet bandwidth by engaging in social media and video streaming. On average about 65% of the metro’s bandwidth was used for non-work- related traffic, an internal investigation found. This disclosure came from the municipality’s Information Management Unit (IMU) after it recently probed reasons for email failure and poor internet connections. Councillors and officials struggled to communicate with the city’s various departments via email over the last few weeks after the internet and email regularly went offline. Officials said this caused immense frustrations in the municipality, resulting in many units being unable to function optimally.

One municipal employee, who asked not to be named, said email was the preferred method of communication. But with it offline “at any given time”, it meant communication within the municipality “all but stopped”.

“Yes, we do have phones and other means to communicate, but email shows the official trail of communication. It also allows us to communicate with more than one person at a time by means of group emails.

“The fact that it shows a paper trail is important in our line of business,” said the employee.

After numerous complaints to the city’s IMU -- similar to information technology (IT) departments in many organisations - the matter was investigated.

An email was sent to staff on Monday explaining the reasons behind the internet and email disruptions.

According to the communication, which The Mercury has seen, the IMU had multiple challenges within the technology environment and had been working with external service providers to deal with them.

The IMU explained that the problems were broadly in two categories: internet related and email related.

Each service impacted the other as emails required internet traffic to send and receive emails, and internet bandwidth was used by emails.

In many instances, when email problems were experienced it was because of the internet issues and not the email system itself.

“On the internet service side, a substantial amount of our internet bandwidth (on average around 65%) was being utilised for social media and video streaming. We have blocked that traffic to enable more work-related traffic to operate.

“There is still more non-work-related traffic passing through the internet link which we are currently attempting to trace and block. Over the next few days, we will be migrating users to this link to optimise internet usage over both our links,” read the email to staff from the IMU.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that like any colossal organisation, the city was not immune to information and communications technology glitches.

“Yes, we do concede that we have recently experienced a bit of a challenge with regards to our emails, but this did not impact negatively as we endeavoured to meet the needs of residents unceasingly.

“With regard to staff who may misuse the internet for their own purposes, we have internal measures in place to prevent that. The information that you may have received to this effect is very misleading and it is hereby refuted with the contempt it deserves,” he said.

Mayisela said they were proud of the IMU for always demonstrating the capability to attend to the challenges experienced by the municipality’s IT infrastructure.

“For us, it is business as usual and under no circumstances shall we be distracted by this relentless campaign of peddling lies that are solely aimed at derailing the city from discharging its constitutional mandate, of providing basic services to all residents, as mandated by the Constitution of RSA,” he said.

DA caucus leader in eThekwini Nicole Graham said the revelations that municipal staff were spending a lot of time on social media were worrying.

“We have members of the public who are battling to get services, and then when you see this kind of statistic, you wonder why. The city needs to be stricter.

“It’s been very frustrating as we need to make sure that those lines of communication are working properly so councillors and members of the public can communicate with municipal officials and get responses quickly and on time,” Graham said.

IFP exco member Mdu Nkosi said it was a sign of ill-discipline, non-ethical behaviour and a lack of internal controls that resulted in this disturbing trend.

“I was very disturbed to learn about this from my personal assistant and others in the municipality. Our work is being disturbed by people who are doing their own thing.

“The guilty staff are stealing time from the municipality that is paying them for a job,” Nkosi said.

The Mercury