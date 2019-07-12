Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality last night obtained an interim interdict to stop protesters, who are supporting suspended Durban mayor Zandile Gumede, from protesting and intimidating residents and municipal employees. The order came after Gumede’s supporters caused mayhem as they marched in the CBD yesterday.

Supporters of #ZandileGumede have arrived at the ANC regional office in Durban. Police have closed off Stalwart Simelane St. @IOL @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/vwz51Rjv6Q — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) July 11, 2019

The violent protests brought the city’s operations to a halt as protesters threatened municipal staff who were eventually forced to vacate some municipal offices, including the City Hall.

Hundreds of supporters, believed to be from numerous wards in the city, came out in support of the criminally charged Gumede as this week marked the end of her 30-day “special leave”.

The ANC on Wednesday announced that it had extended Gumede’s leave to early August.

The protesters demanded that city manager Sipho Nzuza resign, or be removed from his position as he is the accounting officer of the municipality.

Approached for comment yesterday, Gumede said she could not say whether the protesters were her supporters as “no one came to tell me they will be supporting me like this”.

“I am at home and waiting for a decision from the ANC,” she said.

In terms of the court order, the unlawful protesters are restrained from “any act of intimidation, disruption or otherwise unlawful demonstration or protest action within the Durban CBD”.

The matter will be back in court on August 1 for those wanting to oppose the order to provide reasons why it should not be made final.

Last night, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said 22 people had been arrested for alleged public violence and would appear in court soon.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said the party would call a press briefing today.

Ntuli said they were waiting for a report from the police on the arrests and damage to property.

When questioned further on how the party planned to tackle the issues facing the city since Gumede’s leave of absence, Ntuli said they were following internal processes.

“We cannot move away from the processes that we constituted. In the meantime, yes there is a state of lawlessness in the city and we are depending on law enforcement to carry out their duties and arrest anyone, even if they are ANC members,” Ntuli said.

Spokesperson for the supporters, Sduduzo Magwaza, said although it was unfortunate that some supporters were arrested, it would not deter them.

“We still believe that there is no legal reason to prevent the mayor from coming back to work. There is also no legal reason for the provincial executive committee to disband the regional executive committee of the region.

“We still demand that the city manager of eThekwini, as the accounting officer, who signed on every legal document and is solely responsible for the administration of the city, must take full responsibility and resign today,” Magwaza said.

By late yesterday afternoon, Magwaza said he instructed the protesters to return home to rest.

“We have made our point today and decided that everyone goes home and refresh. We will regroup and plan. We will go to the depths of the sea and fight tooth and nail until the mayor returns to her office and the municipal manager resigns,” he said.

Acting mayor Fawzia Peer condemned the protest action and said regardless of how serious the protesters’ grievances were, bringing the city to its knees was unacceptable.

“The behaviour of protesters is deplorable, because the city was forced not to render services to its residents because our workers were intimidated. This anarchy is unnecessary and the issue of our mayor is handled by the leadership of the political organisation,” said Peer.

Gumede was charged in mid-May along with two co-accused - ANC councillor Mondli Mthembu and businessman Craig Poonan - for alleged tender fraud, corruption and racketeering relating to a 2016 Durban Solid Waste contract worth R208 million.

Several others were arrested two weeks prior to the trio’s arrest for their alleged roles in the same case. All of the accused were released on bail and will appear again in August.

It was alleged in court, among other things, that the mayor influenced the awarding of tenders, ordered administration staff to break the law and organised a march against the city manager, calling for his axing after he refused to pay the companies for the irregular contracts they had obtained.

A contingency of police have gathered at the ANC regional office in Durban as protesters continue to march and sing #ZandileGumede @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/iDtBcqF0ui — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) July 11, 2019





Protesters are carrying posters calling for the suspension of Ethekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza @IOL @TheMercurySA #ZandileGumede pic.twitter.com/RF8ASSvWNe — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) July 11, 2019

The Mercury