City of uMhlathuze Mayor Ngwezi visits family of man killed in Monday’s storm

Durban - The City of uMhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi on Wednesday visited the family of the man killed on Monday in the storm that lashed parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal. Ngwezi visited Patric Khumbane’s family at eSikhaleni, Gobandlovu, on the outskirts of Empangeni. Khumbane died while working at a construction site at Five Ways Mall in Empangeni.

Ngwezi said the family had lost a father and a breadwinner. “Yesterday we visited the site where the incident happened. Today we came to pass our condolences to the family of Khumbane and to assist in any way we can. We have informed the family that they can contact the ward councillor for any assistance that they require; I have also left my contact details with the son for any help they require. “We also have told the family to contact the company where Khumbane used to work for further assistance. We will keep the family in our prayers and know that God will provide them the greatest comfort.”

Ngwezi added that he could not estimate the cost of repairs that were needed due to the damage caused by the storm in uMhlathuze. “Our teams finished very late yesterday and there were just too many incidents, there were businesses that had been badly affected and more than 20 families affected. I'm still waiting for the report which will be also sent to the district and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.” Ngwezi expressed his thanks to the disaster management team, councillors, businesses and traditional leaders for the help they had rendered since the storm.