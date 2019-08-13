It was business as usual outside the ANC KZN headquarters in the Durban CBD and at City Hall Picture: Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Durban - Despite a flurry of messages circulating on social media, warning of imminent chaos in the streets, it was business as usual in the Durban city centre on Tuesday. Residents expected chaos in the City Hall precinct and streets surrounding the ANC headquarters following the axing of eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede.

"Stay away from the Durban CBD. This is because the Mayor is being relieved of her duties at midday. People are currently being bused into the city centre. Metro police have been sensitised and have deployed a ‘ring of steel’ around the area. Please stay away from the area of the city centre,” read one of the warning posts.

Everything is proceeding as normal with heavy police presence outside the City Hall. The provincial leadership is expected to confirm the axing of various deployees to municipalities Including #ZandileGumede@TheMercurySA — Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) August 13, 2019

Many expected her supporters to stage a protest, however, the city remained relatively calm. There was a heavy police presence around the City Hall and ANC KZN HQ.

There is a very strong police presence outside the ANC provincial offices in Durban where a media briefing is about to get underway of which it will reveal the PEC’s decision on #ZandileGumede and other members on the province. Thus far, no sign of her supporters. @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/p2mAZ6geHp — Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) August 13, 2019

A worker at the City Hall said they had seen the messages but the area was quiet.

“Last time, we got messages early in the morning and we were told not to come to City Hall but rather got to Research Centre due to possibilities of a massive protest. We didn't get anything and so we worked as normal with no disturbance,” said a worker.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said that the police officers from Durban Central SAPS as well as Public Order Police had been deployed to monitor the situation.

Gwala also confirmed that there were no incidents reported.

Last month, seven people were arrested and charged for public violence after violent clashes with police.

During the unrest, Independent Media journalist, Sihle Mavuso, was also arrested after filming the clashes.

It was reported that more than 500 people gathered [in] Gardener Street and the police tried engaging them to explain that they gathered illegally. After an engagement between the police and the group leaders, it is alleged that the group didn't want to leave thus the stun grenades were used to disperse them.

