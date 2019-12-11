Durban - EThekwini Municipality has moved to reassure the public that they will work with the Hawks following the arrests of four councillors and eight other officials on Wednesday.
“We are on record as saying that under no circumstances shall we impede law enforcement agencies and institutions tasked with dispensing justice to do their noble work. We are therefore reiterating our stance in that where there is suspicion of unlawful conduct, we will cooperate with these institutions without fail,” said city spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela.
He said service delivery to residents will not be affected.
Meanwhile, the arrests have been welcomed by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA).
The organisation’s provincial manager, Tim Tyrrell, said the latest series of arrests must be dealt with swiftly by the criminal justice system if the country is serious about uprooting corruption and malfeasance