City takes a firm stance on beachgoers thinking of ignoring lockdown rules

Durban - eThekwini Municipal mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has warned that those thinking of flouting the 21-day lockdown restrictions and going to the beach, will be physically removed by guards.

Kaunda was commenting following a report in The Mercury on Monday showing scores of people enjoying the fun, sun and sea at Durban beaches.

"'The head of state has spoken. As a result, all spheres of government must tow the line. And we are no exception. We have issued clear directives in our bid to curb the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are expecting everyone to comply or face consequences. The lives of all of us are at stake and it cannot be business as usual. Anyone bathing or swimming in our pools or beaches must be physically removed and where the need arises must be dealt with within the ambit of the law. In times such as these, the state must exercise its authority," Kaunda said.

He said the responsibility to flatten the curve fell on everyone's shoulders.

"We are not prepared at all to take chances. The city has deliberated on comprehensive plans that seek to ensure that service delivery is not hampered by the lockdown. City employees at essential services are clear of their roles and they have been urged to discharge their responsibilities to the best of their abilities for the benefit of all resident in our city and the country in general," Kaunda said.