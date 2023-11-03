Tourist attractions in Durban that include beaches, the public swimming pools and restaurants, will be fully functional this festive season. That was the assurance given on Thursday by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

He and senior officials, including city manager Musa Mbhele, and the head of Water and Sanitation, Ednick Msweli, held a media briefing to give an update on service delivery matters and the rebuilding of the city’s infrastructure. The briefing was held at the Kingsburgh Wastewater Treatment Works where the officials demonstrated the functionality of the plant. Kaunda touched on many service delivery initiatives being undertaken. These included ensuring that all the problematic wastewater plants that polluted the beaches were fixed.

Mbhele said hard work had been done to get the swimming pools ready. “We confirm that the Laguna Beach pool is ready for opening. “Work has taken place over the last nine to 10 months to bring that pool to a functional stage. It is indeed a world-class pool. We are very proud of our team,” Mbhele said.

Kaunda said the pool would be unveiled as early as next week. Mbhele said the tender processes for the children’s amusement pool on South Beach were being finalised. “The team has assured me that by the middle of the festive season that pool will be functional and we are working to ensure that it works.”

He said the new restaurants would be opened by December 15. He was referring to restaurants that would replace Circus Circus, and Bike and Bean. Kaunda said the city aimed to address all the problems affecting some of its wastewater plants, leading to the pollution of the beaches.

“The city has a dedicated technical team that meets regularly to analyse the water quality reports from our beaches. “The team also constantly monitors our pump stations and ensures that all technical glitches are identified and resolved speedily,” Kaunda said. “We are pleased that the Ohlange, Kingsway and Warner Doone pump stations are now fully operational which has resulted in most beaches in the north and south being opened for swimming.