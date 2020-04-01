Clairwood Hospital undergoes upgrade to help in the fight against Covid-19

Durban - In a bid to assist with the treatment and care of Covid-19 patients, Clairwood Hospital has transformed their general wards into Intensive Care Units for isolation and quarantine.

The challenge, however, was that these wards were not equipped with the appropriate systems to adhere to the hygiene and maintenance requirements in which to treat ill patients.

The hospital's efforts were bolstered by the introduction of a air handling unit which came about through a partnership with LG Electronics.

LG's Prabhjeet Singh Channa explained that the units were installed externally and will help to optimise filtration levels to provide clean air inside the ICUs.

“We understood the severity of the matter and opted to install the units externally, allowing no working equipment inside these sanitised rooms. In doing so, it will make the troubleshooting and maintenance of these machines easier and without the need to step into the wards," he said.

Channa said there will also be a technical team support that will provide on-site assistance for the units to finalise the commissioning before handing over the project.