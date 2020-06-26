Class action: court orders provision of listeriosis lab test findings

Durban - The South Gauteng High Court has ordered the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) as well as other national laboratories and meat producers to provide Tiger Brands with information on testing for listeriosis-causing bacteria. The court made the ruling in favour of the firm in the Wendy Mnguni and others v Tiger Brands class action lawsuit brought against it by more than 700 applicants impacted by the world’s largest Listeria outbreak, that infected more than 1000 and killed more than 200 people between 2016 and 2018. The outbreak was traced to processed-meat manufactured in an Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane. Richard Spoor, the attorney representing the applicants, said in his founding affidavit that each individual had “suffered profound loss”. “Some contracted and survived listeriosis. Others lost family members. Some applicants are parents, whose newborn babies contracted serious illnesses that will haunt them for life. Others are parents whose babies were stillborn as a direct result of listeriosis.”

The court on Tuesday ordered the NICD, two accredited national laboratories and a number of meat producers to provide crucial epidemiological information required for the listeriosis class action lawsuit.

Spoor yesterday welcomed the ruling as a “strong, conservative common law judgment”.

“I don’t see any scope for anybody to appeal and that is good, so that means this matter will be settled. Our anxiety is this question will be appealed and this could hold up the process,” he said.

“Our first choice would have been to see the subpoenas dismissed, because we believe Tiger Brands is engaged in a fishing expedition.

We don’t think anything will come out of this that will impact Tiger’s liability.,” Spoor said.

He said he had on Wednesday separately filed an application to compel discovery by Tiger Brands, which had been delaying the matter.

“It’s been two years since the factory was shut down and they say they have been busy with their own investigations and have yet to make discovery and give us the documentation we need to process the claim,” Spoor said.

Tiger Brands said in a statement yesterday that the effect of the ruling would help to provide access to valuable information relevant to the proceedings and enable parties on both sides of the class action process to move the matter forward.

“Tiger Brands issued subpoenas in May 2019 to the NICD and other parties requesting this crucial epidemiological information, and later had to file an application to the high court to compel certain of the parties to provide the information when it was not furnished in response to the subpoenas. Some of the recipients of the subpoenas applied to the high court to set the subpoenas aside.

“Tiger Brands welcomes the ruling. As an affected party, Tiger Brands remains committed to abiding by the legal process to ensure that a resolution of the matter is reached in the shortest possible time in the interest of all parties, particularly the victims of listeriosis.

The company, in co-opera­tion with its legal representatives, is continuing with its efforts to expedite the process,” the company said.

The Mercury