DURBAN - A father and son had a miraculous escape after their inflatable boat was bitten by a shark off-shore of Mtunzini at the weekend. Norman Rautenbach, of the NSRI Richards Bay, said that on Saturday morning, NSRI Station 19 duty crew launched the sea rescue craft Spirit of Round Table II to assist a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) off-shore of Mtunzini, reporting a pontoon of the RIB punctured from a shark bite.

“Following the incident, the sailors, a father, 42, and his son, 19, reported that they were unable to start their motor and requested urgent assistance.”

However, en route to the incident the local rescue crew members were informed that the father and son had made it safely to shore after getting their motor started and required no further assistance.

Rautenbach said it appeared that while they were fishing there were sharks in the vicinity and a shark bit the pontoon of the RIB, causing a puncture and pontoon to deflate.

A private boat had launched and rendered assistance.

