Cogta counting the costs after heavy rains, wind wreak havoc in KZN

DURBAN - THE KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) says Disaster Management teams across the province were continuing to closely monitor the bad weather conditions that had brought snow and heavy rains to different parts of the province.

KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila said: “Disaster management teams have responded to incidents in Nquthu where five houses collapsed as a result of the heavy snow that struck the area. Specialised graders had to be used to clear snow-blocked roads between Underberg and Kokstad.”

Yesterday Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka accompanied by Public Works and Human Settlements MEC Jomo Sibiya visited the AbaQulusi Local Municipality where they officially launched the winter season disaster awareness campaign as the province continues to grapple with inclement weather.

Mzila said that Hlomuka had assured residents that disaster management teams would remain on high alert in anticipation of heavy rains that were expected along the coast of the province last night.

A resident from Ixopo, Busisiwe Zulu, said it was still raining heavily there last night.

“It’s quite bad, there has been very little outdoor activity. I am housebound and will only go out once the weather clears,” she told The Mercury.

Hlomuka appealed to residents and motorists residing in the affected areas to exercise extreme caution.

The SA Weather Service said most parts of the province would experience rainy and cloudy conditions today.

The weather was expected to clear by tomorrow, making way for clear skies. Temperatures over the weekend were expected to reach the mid to high teens across the province.

Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that since the beginning of the inclement weather in the city, no incidents had been reported to the municipality.

