COGTA issues warning as northern KZN faces level 6 downpours

KZN Cogta added that the level 6 alert indicates a high probability of flooding as a significant amount of rainfall exceeding 100mm is expected over the extreme north-eastern part of KZN. “Areas that are likely to be affected includes uMhlathuze, Mtubatuba, Big Five Hlabisa, Nongoma, Jozini, uPhongolo and uMhlabuyalingana local municipalities.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has warned the public in the northern parts of the province of level 6 disruptive rains expected on Wednesday which could result in disasters.

The department said that South African Weather Service has warned that weather possesses a high likelihood of flooding of roads, bridges, and settlements, major disruption of traffic flow and disruption to essential services (water, electricity, communications). “We have activated our disaster teams in all the municipalities that are likely to be affected to be on high alert during this period. We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places. Public facilities, such as community halls, are open as safe havens for those in need of shelter.”

The department added that their teams may have to evacuate people should they foresee high risk of danger due to inclement weather.

“Motorists are strongly advised to avoid travelling during this period, as bridges may become flooded, posing a risk to life.”