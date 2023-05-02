Cogta says it’s monitoring the process to deal with murdered accused eThekwini councillor drawing a salary

Durban – The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) says it is monitoring the eThekwini Municipality to ensure that the matter of the ANC councillor who is receiving a salary while sitting in jail is resolved quickly. ANC councillor Muzimuni Ngiba, of ward 101 in Cato Crest, has been charged in connection with the murder of ANC councillor candidate Siyabonga Mkhize, which took place in November 2021.

He has been sitting in jail awaiting trial for the past 10 months but has continued to draw a councillor’s salary, amounting to thousands of rand, each month. Cogta and the eThekwini Municipality have come under fire over the issue and have been accused of disrespecting ratepayers by allowing a councillor who is incarcerated and not serving his community to be paid. In response to questions, the Cogta Department said: “As the department, we will continue to monitor the situation with the hope that the speaker of the council will expedite the matter.”

It said it had taken note of the recent reports concerning the absence of an eThekwini Municipality councillor from work. “We understand that matters related to absenteeism, remuneration and other conduct-related issues pertaining to councillors are governed by the approved Council Standing Rules and Orders, which vary from one municipality to another.” In most cases, the speaker of the council is responsible for monitoring the attendance of councillors and ensuring that due processes are followed.

“We are pleased to note that the eThekwini Municipality is following the appropriate procedures in accordance with its Council Standing Rules and Orders,” the department said. Meanwhile other councillors in eThekwini have questioned why the salary was being paid. Democratic Liberal Congress (DLC) leader Patrick Pillay said: “Any public representative who is in jail should not be paid a salary at the ratepayers’ expense by virtue of the fact that the individual is not performing his duties as a councillor in terms of the roles and responsibilities of a councillor.