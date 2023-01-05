Cold reception to announcement that ANC’s top brass wants to meet with Zuma

Durban - A member of the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction within the ANC who is a staunch Jacob Zuma backer has dismissed the announcement by the governing party that its top brass intend to meet the former president, describing the move as a “hollow gesture” aimed at gaining popularity with party members and the voting public. Nkosentsha Shezi, of ward 41 in eThekwini region, was reacting to reports that the ANC leadership would meet Zuma before the ANC birthday celebrations at Mangaung, in the Free State this weekend, where party president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula had said during a briefing on Tuesday that there would be an engagement with Zuma. The former president has launched a private prosecution case against Ramaphosa in connection with his matter against State advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan. Shezi accused the current leadership of trying to use Zuma to gain public support before the elections next year.

“We believe that they are doing this in order to revive the little popularity and legitimacy that they have, because they have come to appreciate that there is no political figure as powerful, popular and revered as Msholozi.” He labelled the current leadership as sell-outs who had sought to destroy Zuma’s legacy by ensuring that he goes to jail using the courts, citing the 2021 July riots as a case in point. “Let us remember that Msholozi was arrested for refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission. Other individuals like PW Botha were slapped with a fine for refusing to appear before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, so it is easy to see why we regard these leaders as sell-outs because of what they did to the former president.”

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the foundation could not comment on the possible meeting. “Two things need to be understood here, first the ANC has a direct line to president Zuma, second, as the foundation we do not speak on matters regarding the ANC,” he said. A seasoned party member from the province, who did not want to be named, expressed pessimism on the prospect of the talks. “The former president is stubborn and does not want to come to terms with the fact that he no longer wields any influence in the ANC, and that is reflected by many comments and actions.”

He cited Zuma’s late arrival at the elective conference in Nasrec last month as being the action of an individual who wanted to stamp his authority on proceedings. The ANC member said Zuma was badly advised by people around him. “The former president has an EFF leader as his legal adviser and representative (advocate Dali Mpofu) and African Transformation Movement leader (Manyi) as spokesperson. These are political parties that have declared hostilities with the ANC,” said the member.

University of Western Cape political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu said it was important for the new leader- ship to demonstrate its willingness to “mend fences” with Zuma. “This is important so that the renewal project is looked at positively, especially when considering the stand-off between the two leaders over the farm saga and the legal action that Zuma has taken.”