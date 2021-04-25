Community crime-fighters praised for assistance in capture of Overport robbery suspects

DURBAN - A COMMUNITY crime reporting service, eThekwini Secure Zello Channel, helped to catch two robbery suspects on Sunday morning in Sparks Road, Durban.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the two suspects entered a business premises on Sparks Road and held up the owner at gunpoint at 8.30am.

She said the owner, with the assistance of the community, was able to detain both the suspects and they were handed over to police.

Gwala said the suspects, aged 20 and 33, were found to be in possession of a toy gun and a Taser.

Police said both suspects will appear in court soon.

In a statement on social media, eThekwini Secure, a non profit organisation that runs programmes in conjunction with Community Policing Forums (CPF) and neighbourhood watch groups in the province, said the suspects entered the store under the pretence of conducting a Covid-19 inspection.

“The business owner requested identification. The suspects produced a firearm and attempted to shoot the owner, but the gun jammed, at which point they pulled out a Taser and attacked the owner,” said the organisation.

After the owner managed to flee, he alerted the community, who called the eThekwini Secure Zello Channel for help, it added.

“A short chase ensued, and the suspects were caught with the weapons and the scene was secured and handed over to the SAPS.”

The organisation thanked Urban Security, its affiliate eThekwini Dynamics, members of the CPF, members of the public as well as the eThekwini Secure team.

The Mercury reported last week how the Zello Channel was used in the arrest of three suspects in Morningside, who crashed their getaway car into another car, following an armed robbery in Musgrave.

The Zello Channel is a free service manned by dedicated volunteers, as well as private security control rooms, who try to assist in real-time as far as possible, according to the organisation.

THE MERCURY