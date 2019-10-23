Community mourns loss of breadwinners in taxi crash









Seven people were killed and several were injured when a taxi lost ­control and plunged down an embankment in the KwaNgcolosi area near Hillcrest. Picture: Rescue Care Durban - Family members of the seven victims who were killed in a horror taxi accident on Sunday said the loss of their loved ones would place added financial burdens on their households as the deceased were breadwinners. Seven people were killed and several were injured when a taxi lost ­control and plunged down an embankment in the KwaNgcolosi area near Hillcrest. Rescue personnel had to work around the clock to retrieve the bodies of the dead, and had to use an emergency helicopter to airlift the injured to hospital. Those who died (who had reportedly been on their way to work), included Thembekile Mthembu, 44, Thembi Sithole, 29, Bafikile Cele, 50, Brightness Dlamini, 60, and Gugu Zondi, 24. Two victims’ names had not been disclosed at the time of publication.

Mlungelwa Ngcobo, the chairperson of the Qadi/Nyuswa Taxi Owners’ Association, said they would no longer use the “deadly” route where the accident happened, adding that the taxi had used an alternative route because of the Amashova cycle race from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

“As the association, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to all the families of the deceased, and to the families of the survivors and the community at large,” said Ngcobo.

The association visited the families of the deceased and donated R5000 for each family towards funeral expenses.

Zondi’s family said life would be difficult for them, as she was the only one employed.

Mpume Ngubane, the family spokesperson, described Zondi as a person who loved people and her two children.

Nick Nzama, the brother of Zama Nzama, 33, said his sister was lucky to have survived the accident. Nzama said she was on her way to work, as she operated a family business in Pinetown.

“I would like to thank the people of KwaNyuswa for helping the injured,” said Nzama.

Lindani Dlamini, a community leader, said: “We have to decide as the community of KwaNyuswa on what action we are going to take, because we are tired of losing our families because of these races.”

He urged the government to fix the alternative road to ensure that it was suitable to use during major races.

Ward councillor Mthetheleli Sibisi extended his condolences to the ­families who lost their loved ones, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said any loss of one life was “one too many”.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families, relatives, and friends of the deceased. Our hearts are with the bereaved families during their time of grief,” said Kaunda.

The Mercury