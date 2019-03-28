File picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban residents have complained that they have not received their rates rebate renewal forms, which the eThekwini Municipality said would be posted to ratepayers. The city said in a statement, in February, that residents needed to return the signed and commissioned forms to the municipality by April30.

Rebates are provided to senior citizens, the medically boarded, people with disabilities and child-headed households.

While some residents have received their forms, the wait is proving to be frustrating for others, according to ward councillors in the Chatsworth, Morningside and Musgrave areas.

The ward councillor for Yellowwood Park and Montclair, Gavin Hegter, said: “Two people even complained that they had received envelopes with blank pieces of paper inside.”

Jean-Pierre Prinsloo, the ward councillor for Wentworth and the Bluff, said the bulk of residents in his areas had not received their rebate forms.

Glenwood resident Beryl Cullen said she struggled to download the form online and could not get through to a consultant on the helpline.

Ethekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said rates rebate forms had been posted to ratepayers, but the city had experienced problems.

“There were issues at our printing facility, but they were rectified. Customers can obtain renewal forms at our customer care centres,” said Mayisela.

He said rebate forms were available on the municipality’s website. The municipality said customers could use the new CRM portal to communicate.

“Customers are able to log their queries online and they are easily tracked using the reference number,” said Mayisela. He added that the deadline for renewal forms was still April 30, and that if it was extended, ratepayers would be notified. Customers who need help can go to the nearest customer care centre or call 0313245000 or 0803111111.

