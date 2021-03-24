Comtech teachers go on strike, demand principal’s removal

DURBAN - STAFF members of Umlazi Comtech High School embarked on yet another demonstration yesterday calling for the removal of the school principal, whom they have accused of unprofessional conduct. In a six-page memorandum, the disgruntled staff listed a number of grievances against the principal. Some paint a picture of regular school conflicts while other allegations are more serious and personal and some border on accusations of criminal conduct. By 7am yesterday, the teachers were already demonstrating. However, not all of them participated in the protest or are in support of the removal of the principal. The action is the second one in as many weeks. Last week, the staff demonstrated and accused the principal of unfairly victimising and dismissing a matron on trumped-up charges.

The matron was dismissed over an allegation that she had locked out pupils and a teacher at one of the school’s hostels, something she denied.

“The staff embarked on another strike today (yesterday) and were supported by the unions,” said a staff member who declined to be named.

In the staff petition directed to the office of Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, the staff challenged the appointment of the principal, who started working there in 2017.

They claimed it was peculiar and had not followed the normal hiring process.

They proceeded to make a string of allegations, including that the principal had facilitated the appointment of educators who did not meet the requirements.

The petition does not elaborate on how the principal had facilitated the hiring of these educators as appointments are normally done through an interview process by the school governing body (SGB).

“The principal acts in a way that serves to frustrate employees and fails to create harmony and co-operation between employees. The principal fails to resolve minor issues within the workplace … (and also has) favourites among the staff,” said the petition.

“We recommend the department send us an interim and competent principal. This principal was brought here with the intention to stabilise the situation but it seems as if the school is going down the drain with his leadership style,” said the petition.

Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said officials were dealing with the matter. “They have addressed the educators and staff, unions and SGB. The labour relations sub-directorate have been informed and an instruction for educators to return to class will be issued. Learners are in class. Teaching is taking place since other educators are not on strike.”

