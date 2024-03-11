Concern over economic impact after Richards Bay Airport suspends flights

The downgrading of the Richards Bay Airport by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) due to safety concerns and non-compliance with civil aviation regulations has sparked fears of economic stagnation in the City of uMhlathuze. This has resulted in the airport being disqualified from commercial airline operations, with Airlink confirming that it has suspended its flights to Richards Bay Airport.

The SACAA confirmed in a statement that a notice to airmen was issued in relation to the Richards Bay Airport (FARB) on Friday. SACAA said the downgrade of the FARB followed an inspection by the regulator which identified risks related to its fire and rescue services that did not meet the required safety standards. “Under a category 2 classification, an aerodrome is not permitted to land commercial aircraft and is only granted permissions for small aircraft.”

SACAA said it would review the situation once Richards Bay Airport submitted a corrective action plan. “The regulator will consider a higher aerodrome categorisation application as soon as FARB submits a corrective action plan that showcases compliance as well as the mitigation of safety risks.” Henning de Wet, DA chief whip and councillor in Richards Bay, said the suspension of Airlink’s flights to and from Richards Bay was a significant concern.

“It is not only a concern for the convenience of travellers but also for the economic well-being of the Richards Bay area. The economic impact of this suspension cannot be understated. Richards Bay is a vital economic hub, known for its port, which is among the largest in the country, and its role in the mining and metals industry.” De Wet added that the airport’s connectivity with major cities, particularly Johannesburg, was essential for business, tourism, and the local economy. “The temporary absence of this link is likely to have immediate effects on local businesses, especially those dependent on tourism and corporate travel. Ensuring that the airport meets the required safety standards to facilitate the resumption of flights is of absolute importance.”

Professor Irrshad Kaseeram, from the University of Zululand's economics department, said the economic impact would be confined largely to those working at the airport. “If the problem persists, some of the workers will lose their jobs, while others will be put on short time. Many institutions operating in that important economic node have resorted to other measures, such as using the King Shaka International Airport and a shuttle service to Richards Bay.” Kaseeram added that to use the King Shaka International Airport and shuttle service cost between R1 000 to R3 000 more and a further hour and 30 minutes in transit.

Airlink in a statement said it regretted the suspension of its air services to and from Richards Bay. Airlink’s managing director and CEO, Rodger Foster, said the safety and well-being of customers, crews and equipment was paramount for Airlink, adding that they would follow SACAA’s safety regulations. “However, Richards Bay is an economically important route and we intend to resume services as soon as the SACAA lifts the restrictions.”