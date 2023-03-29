Durban - The head of the SA Local Government Association (Salga) Women Commission in KwaZulu-Natal, uMlalazi Local Municipality Mayor Queen Xulu, has called for police to intensify investigations into the rape and murder of rural women and children following a spate of incidents.
Municipality spokesperson Nonhlanhla Jele issued a statement yesterday, stating that the mayor raised these concerns following yet another incident of women being killed in uMlalazi’s Ward 7 last Wednesday,
Jele said reports revealed that the woman was cornered and killed by an intruder who attempted to steal from her home, which was also a spaza shop.
This allegedly happened while her husband and son were away at work.
She said the lifeless body of the middle-aged woman, who was reported missing, was found in a shrub not far from her home.
According to Jele, another disturbing story went viral in the past week of a Nongoma senior citizen who was raped for hours by an intruder. She was also reportedly staying alone.
The mayor urged communities not to allow defenceless women to stay in isolation as it had been proven that they became rape and murder victims.
“I’m perturbed by the recent spate of incidents of murders. Most of these incidents… Indeed this calls for harsh sentencing for the perpetrators… We call for police to leave no stone unturned when doing their investigation in the interest of justice. It is disgusting and shameful that this province has become the epicentre of these gruesome and notorious acts,” said Xulu.