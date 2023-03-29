Durban - The head of the SA Local Government Association (Salga) Women Commission in KwaZulu-Natal, uMlalazi Local Municipality Mayor Queen Xulu, has called for police to intensify investigations into the rape and murder of rural women and children following a spate of incidents. Municipality spokesperson Nonhlanhla Jele issued a statement yesterday, stating that the mayor raised these concerns following yet another incident of women being killed in uMlalazi’s Ward 7 last Wednesday,

Jele said reports revealed that the woman was cornered and killed by an intruder who attempted to steal from her home, which was also a spaza shop. This allegedly happened while her husband and son were away at work. She said the lifeless body of the middle-aged woman, who was reported missing, was found in a shrub not far from her home.