Concerns over the use of blue lights by politicians

Published 5h ago

The IFP, in a statement, has described this as tantamount to harassment adding that many politicians use blue lights.

“The IFP premier candidate for KZN, Councillor Ntuli, is not a criminal, nor a drug dealer, a serial killer, or a rapist. He has never stolen a cent from public funds. There are many government officials, for example, including ANC (leaders) who are cruising at high speeds on our highways using blue lights, but he has never been harassed by the police.

“The IFP KZN premier candidate, Ntuli, and other IFP leaders are not deterred by this incident, and they will continue holding rallies and community engagements until the last day of the election, even if they are harassed by the police in KZN,” said the party in a statement.

The ANC said the incident showed that the IFP had disdain for the country’s laws.

The party said use of identification lights (blue lights) is regulated. A blue light may only be fitted on vehicles operated by members of the SAPS and municipal police services.

It said, “Ntuli, was caught treating these laws like many others in municipalities they govern as optional. We would like to commend the authorities for taking swift action against this individual and his co-conspirators without fear or prejudice.

Thami Ntuli IFP KZN provincial chairperson . Picture: Facebook

“It is particularly important to condemn such blatant disregard of the law when it comes from supposed ‘lawmakers’. It must be made clear that lawbreakers can never be lawmakers in eThekwini and the province in general,” said the ANC statement.

The Mercury

