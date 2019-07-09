Cash-strapped South Africans are having to cut down even more in order to survive Picture: Pixabay

Durban - THE continued increase in the cost of living, including transport, food and electricity is causing significant ripple effects on consumers. This is according to Neil Roets, chief executive of Debt Rescue.

Roets said more and more consumers can no longer afford their debt, as well as their basic needs.

“Luxury expenses are becoming less common as consumers are focusing on essentials and reducing those to the bare minimum,” Roets said.

He was commenting following the quarterly report released by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), which noted a decline in household expenditure - for the first time in three years.

According to the SARB’s quarterly bulletin, consumption expenditure showed a decline of 0.8% in the first quarter of 2019. The report further noted that disposable income of households had declined due to slow employment and wage growth.

Roets said a steady increase in the petrol price impacted on the price of food and other goods transported by road.

“Adding to that, there was an increase in the cost of electricity. Consumers have to cut down just to get by. Consumers are having to juggle between honouring their debt commitments and putting food on the table. We are increasingly being told that various forms of credit are being used to buy basic groceries. This is also clear in the high volumes of unsecured debt, particularly personal loans and credit cards incurred by consumers,” Roets said.

He said a bleak economy, unemployment, short-time and an increase in the cost of living meant people were living pay-day to pay-day.

“There is often more month than money. This leads to people having to increase their debt load just to make ends meet,” he said.

The re-opening of schools for the third term means having to buy winter uniforms for their children.

Roets said it was difficult to predict what the economy would look like in the next few months.

“The reality of the effect of the situation at state-owned enterprises is starting to become clearer each day, and it is looking very bleak. Though we might see a small fuel price reduction in the short term, it is difficult to know how long before it increases again, and by how much. Consumers should be very cautious in how they deal with their finances in the short to medium term,” he said.

