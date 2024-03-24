Continued cases of gender based and child violence is an indication that jail time is not a deterrent

The IFP said residents of eMkhomazi in the KZN South Coast have been shocked by the senseless murder of 10-year-old Lusanda Nkomo. Narend Singh, IFP treasurer-general said that this loss of a life, of an innocent child, is incomprehensible. “This dreadful abuse of our most vulnerable has become a commonplace occurrence. The frequency of these acts of violence does not take away from the pain of the Nkomo family. We sympathise deeply with them, we pray for them, and we can in the aftermath of this dreadful act ensure that justice prevails and that the person responsible be brought to book.”

Singh added that they call on the eMkhomazi community to come together and to support the Nkomo family during this terrible time. “Retribution is not the solution or a way forward. Understandably, the greater Mkhomazi community is feeling vulnerable but mob justice is not the answer but will further burden the police force and divert their attention from investigating and bringing the culprit to book.” Singh said the continuous cases of gender and child violence is an indication that jail time is not a deterrent. “Going forward we need to discuss bringing the death penalty back.

“But now we must focus on supporting the Nkomo family and we must ensure that this by all means does not happen again. How many times can we stand outside courtrooms and call for justice.” Singh added that gender-based violence and violence against children has permeated throughout our society and our country. “We are visually assaulted week after week of incidents of horrendous violence. Six-year-old Joshlin Smith from Saldanha Bay has disappeared and we are praying for her safe return. Our society is broken, we are broken, if we do not act to prevent this from happening.” Singh said as a people, as a community, “we must embrace our fellowship, we must have ubuntu, we need to look out for each other”.

“We do not live our lives in isolation, within our families, community and religious organisations, schools and social clubs, we must engage and we need to form networks of support. “We mourn Lusanda Nkomo and we embrace her family as our brothers and sisters and hold them close to our hearts. “We will support them in this difficult time and as a community we must engage and ensure that all our children are safe.”