Cop among suspects nabbed for the kidnapping of teenage cousins

A police officer is among the suspects nabbed for the kidnapping of teenage cousins in the North West. Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19, were kidnapped on March 6, in a dramatic, movie-style abduction involving several vehicles, while they were on their way to school.

The cousins were rescued on Monday from a house at New Stands, Klipgat, near Winterveldt and Mabopane. In the process of locating the victims, members of the multi-disciplinary team arrested six suspects. North West provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said two additional suspects nabbed for the kidnapping of the cousins include a police detective.

However, two of the initial six people arrested during the rescue on Monday night have been released. "The additional suspects include a police sergeant attached to Letlhabile detectives (outside Brits). The team also confiscated a vehicle, allegedly used during the commission of the crime. "The number of arrested suspects remains at six. This after two of the initial six suspects arrested on Monday, March 25, were cleared and released after thorough interviews."