Copper thieves who may be linked to other cases in Durban North and Greenwood Park arrested

Durban - The suspects were arrested last week due to a diligent neighbour and CCTV footage on Delaware Avenue in the Glenashley area of Durban North. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said at approximately 4:47pm on Sunday, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted by a vigilant neighbour on Delaware Avenue that two suspects were jumping into a next door property.

Powell said multiple armed response officers and members of Marshall’s Special Operations Team were immediately dispatched. He said upon the arrival of reaction officers, it was established that the two suspects had stolen copper pipes and fled into Virginia Bush before the arrival of members. “CCTV footage was obtained on scene and the description of the wanted suspects was circulated to all our team members to be on the lookout.

“A few moments later the two suspects were spotted on Rinaldo Road in the Glen Hills area and were immediately apprehended,” he said. Powell said when the suspects were searched by reaction officers, the victims’ copper pipes and copper fittings were found in their possession. He said SAPS were contacted and arrived on scene a short while later. The suspects were transported to a local police station for further processing and investigation.