Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, June 18, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Copper thieves who may be linked to other cases in Durban North and Greenwood Park arrested

Two copper thieves sit on the ground next to a Marshall Security vehicle after they were caught in possession of stolen pipes.

Two copper thieves who may be linked to similar theft cases in Durban North and Greenwood Park were arrested. Picture: Marshall Security

Published 50m ago

Share

Durban - The suspects were arrested last week due to a diligent neighbour and CCTV footage on Delaware Avenue in the Glenashley area of Durban North.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said at approximately 4:47pm on Sunday, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted by a vigilant neighbour on Delaware Avenue that two suspects were jumping into a next door property.

Powell said multiple armed response officers and members of Marshall’s Special Operations Team were immediately dispatched.

He said upon the arrival of reaction officers, it was established that the two suspects had stolen copper pipes and fled into Virginia Bush before the arrival of members.

“CCTV footage was obtained on scene and the description of the wanted suspects was circulated to all our team members to be on the lookout.

More on this

“A few moments later the two suspects were spotted on Rinaldo Road in the Glen Hills area and were immediately apprehended,” he said.

Powell said when the suspects were searched by reaction officers, the victims’ copper pipes and copper fittings were found in their possession.

He said SAPS were contacted and arrived on scene a short while later. The suspects were transported to a local police station for further processing and investigation.

“The suspects could possibly be linked to numerous similar incidents in the area of Durban North and Greenwood Park. This will be investigated further by the SAPS,” he said.

Powell added that copper theft was rife and several cases had been reported to their Emergency Dispatch Centre in the past few months.

“We urge the community to please be vigilant and have the correct and necessary security measures in place to not fall victim to copper theft,” he said.

Related Topics:

SAPSDurbanCrime and courtsTheft

Share

Recent stories by:

Karen Singh
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe